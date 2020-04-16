TYLER — Physicians with The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler and UT Health East Texas are investigating a potential remedy that could help severely afflicted patients recover from the coronavirus. Leading the endeavor is Julie Philley, MD, pulmonologist and associate professor of medicine, and Megan Devine, MD, pulmonologist and assistant professor of medicine. they are hopeful the research leads to a pathway tor recovery for patients across the globe.

Following the Mayo Clinic protocol, the doctors are exploring the use of convalescent plasma, or plasma received from those who have recovered from COVID-19, utilizing the COVID-19 antibodies in their blood. In a process approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Drs. Philley and Devine are treating patients admitted to the hospital with severe ailments caused by COVID-19. These patients, who meet clinical criteria, become candidates to receive the convalescent plasma.

The doctors then will study the patient’s response to the plasma in hopes of understanding how to best treat the serious infection and illness related to COVID-19. Drs. Philley and Devine anticipate that convalescent plasma can be given to those with severe COVID-19 illness to boost their ability to fight the virus. Moreover, they hope this treatment will help keep those who are moderately sick from developing more severe conditions. This treatment could prove advantageous for those at a heightened risk of serious COVID-19 illness.

Individuals with a history of COVID-19 can donate plasma but must first meet FDA requirements for this research and must be tested for safety. Once safe usage is confirmed, the blood then goes through a process to separate out blood cells, leaving the plasma with antibodies. Patients who have successfully recovered from COVID-19 are encouraged to contact Carter BloodCare for donation options.