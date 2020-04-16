TYLER — The reunion for the 77th assembly for Camp Fannin veterans and their families has been rescheduled. The gathering was originally scheduled for April 17th and 18th, but has been pushed back to September 11th and 12th. Organizers say registration and hospitality will take place at the Sleep Inn on Donnybrook Drive in Tyler. Displays of Camp Fannin memorbilia will be exhibited in the hospitality room. Saturday events will take place at the new School of Community and Rural Health at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler located at 11937 US Highways 271 in Tyler.

The day also includes the annual meeting of the Camp Fannin Association, a memorial service to which military veterans and the public are invited, a ticketed luncheon, and a wreath-laying ceremony at the Camp Fannin Memorial plaza, weather permitting. The keynote speaker for the memorial service will be Dr. Bill O’Neal of Carthage, the former Texas State Historian speaking on his book entitled “East Texas in World War II.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase and autograph. The CFA board invites the public to attend the memorial service to thank veterans for their service.