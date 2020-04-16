Breaking news: New pressure on lawmakers as virus aid for firms hits limit: WASHINGTON (AP) – With a key coronavirus fund for small businesses now exhausted, lawmakers are facing new pressure over a Trump administration request for $250 million to shore up that program. The Small Business Administration announced Thursday the paycheck protection program had reached its $349 billion funding limit and no more applications would be accepted.

The program gives grants to small businesses so they can maintain payroll and pay rent during the virus outbreak. Both parties agree the fund needs to be replenished, but Democrats want to add money for hospitals and states and local governments dealing with the crisis. Republicans say those items can wait for future legislation.