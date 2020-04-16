KILGORE — Kilgore College announced on Wednesday that they will be accepting applications until April 30th, at 5 p.m. The board has one vacant seat, that of Scott Andrews who has stepped down from board service. Andrews represents Voting Unit No. 1, Place 4, South Zone. The remainder of the term for this seat lasts until May of 2023 when a regular election will be held for the seat. Voting Unit No. 1 includes Overton, West Rusk and Leverett’s Chapel independent school districts.

Anyone interested in applying to serve in this vacant board seat can request an application from Nancy Law by email at nlaw@kilgore.edu or download a copy of the application by visiting http://www.kilgore.edu/board.