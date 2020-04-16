Today is Thursday April 16, 2020
Applications accepted until April 30 for vacant board of trustees seat

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2020 at 1:24 pm
KILGORE — Kilgore College announced on Wednesday that they will be accepting applications until April 30th, at 5 p.m. The board has one vacant seat, that of Scott Andrews who has stepped down from board service. Andrews represents Voting Unit No. 1, Place 4, South Zone. The remainder of the term for this seat lasts until May of 2023 when a regular election will be held for the seat. Voting Unit No. 1 includes Overton, West Rusk and Leverett’s Chapel independent school districts.

Anyone interested in applying to serve in this vacant board seat can request an application from Nancy Law by email at nlaw@kilgore.edu or download a copy of the application by visiting http://www.kilgore.edu/board.

