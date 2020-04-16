ABC Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) — Fans are showing concern for Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, after he appeared in an Instagram video looking extremely gaunt and unlike his usually robust self.

In the video, Boseman announced that he’d partnered with Thomas Tull’s #Operation42 in honor of Jackie Robinson day. The initiative will donate $4.2 million in personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals servicing black communities that have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am hearing stories of desperation from people all over the country, and we know our communities are suffering the most and urgently need help,” he captioned his video.

Boseman, who played Robinson in the Spike Lee-directed biopic 42, shared his gratitude for the baseball legend.

“Thank you, Jackie, for refusing to accept the world as it is, for showing us that we can make a difference,” he wrote.



Soon after the video went viral, fans were quick to weigh in on Boseman’s appearance.

“Dude, I’m all in for this, but please reassure your fan base about your health ’cause even I am starting to be kinda worried,” shared on fan.



“While your words are so impactful, your dramatic weight loss is taking precedence because it is not what we are used to,” added another. “If you would have addressed it in the beginning it would have made your words shine more. We love you and hope you are well.”



One fan wondered if his dramatic weight loss had to do with an upcoming film, writing, “I’m not liking this weight loss bro. I hope it’s for a movie role.”

Although Boseman hasn’t commented on his new physique, he’s preparing for roles in multiple films, including Yasuke, in which he’ll play an African Samurai, as well as the sci-fi series The Black Child, and Black Panther II.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.