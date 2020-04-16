TYLER — Judge Nathaniel Moran reminded Smith County residents that we are still under a “stay at home” order on Thursday. However, the Judge said, “when we do get the go ahead to re-open, we will have a responsible restart.” Moran elaborated saying, “the time is not now, but when it is we will have 4 tenets at least. 1. Continue to observe health practices. 2. Support for businesses locally. 3. Phase out some of the local business stay at home order provisions, and eliminate some of those provisions all together. 4. We will identify and propogate best practices for businesses to voluntarily adopt.

George Roberts, CEO of NET Health said, “as of Thursday we now have 112 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, an increase of 4 since Wednesday. Our recovered patient count is now 47, and we will be updating that number tomorrow. There are currently 51 East Texas patients at hospitals in Tyler.” Roberts showed a timeline of the number of cases in Smith County and pointed out that the curve was beginning to flatten, although slowly.

Mayor Martin Heines said “while we don’t want to have to do this again, we should be pleased, “I think we’ve learned that with us doing the social distancing that we have we proven can do it. We are different from New York, we drive cars, we don’t get into subways where we are right on top of each other. We are already independent enough to have some distance and then with the other measures that we have taken, I think it made a big deal when it comes to these numbers.” Roberts urged resident not to take things lightly, but to finish strong, “I feel like from the time we began holding these meetings our goal was and remains, that we don’t want you to get the coronavirus, let me repeat that, we don’t want you to get the cornavirus, that’s our aim.”

Rev. Ralph Caraway, challenged other pastors and congregations to honor the stay at home provision, “let’s be very supportive, and let’s be smart about protecting our community as a whole. We have a great opportunity to set an example of following the mandate that has been given to us by our Judge.” The Pastor of St. Louis Baptist Church went on to say, “one of the things about faith based communities, is that we talk about being disciples, well, disciple means to be disciplined, and none of us really like a lot of the things that are in place, right now, but in order to keep our community healthy and to keep our community strong, I think this is a great opportunity for us to do it as a whole.”