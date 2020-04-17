Nick Wall/BBCA (NEW YORK) — (SPOILER ALERT) Gemma Whelan, best know for her role as the warrior Yara Greyjoy on Game of Thrones, joins another bingeworthy show this season: Killing Eve.

The actress makes her debut in this Sunday’s episode as Geraldine, the self-described ultra-empath daughter of the cold and calculated MI6 boss, Carolyn, played by Fiona Shaw.

After the shocking death that capped off last week’s Killing Eve season three premiere, Geraldine comes to stay with Carolyn, and their opposite personalities immediately clash.

“Well, I mean, that dynamic is very interesting, isn’t it?” Whelan tells ABC Audio from London, where she’s quarantining with her husband and two-year-old daughter. “It’s like, Geraldine is sort bubbling over with emotion and emotional availability and Carolyn is completely shut down to anything. You know, emotion is a waste of time.”

Whelan adds, laughing, “[Geraldine] is determined to stay and fix Carolyn and look after her and forge a relationship somehow. So yeah, you can imagine how Carolyn might take that.”

So what would happen if Geraldine and Carolyn had to self-quarantine together?

“I think they would probably end up killing each other,” Whelan says. “I think they would have to be in separate areas of the house a lot of the time.”

“Geraldine would probably keep trying to knock on the door and talk about it,” Whelan laughs. “Wouldn’t be long before one of them cracked.”

Killing Eve, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and BBC America.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.