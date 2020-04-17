Coronavirus economic updates: China’s economy shrinks after years of growth

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2020 at 11:48 am

Kameleon007/iStock(NEW YORK) -- The coronavirus pandemic has quickly evolved from a health care crisis to a financial one, shuttering businesses, upending industries and sending financial markets reeling.



Here's how the bay is unfolding. Please refresh for updates.

Mississippi allows 'safe sales' from non-essential businesses to help people cope 'mentally and financially'



Mississippi’s governor, Tate Reeves, announced that non-essential businesses can reopen with curbside pickup, delivery or drive-thru sale options.



"Clothing stores, florists, or athletic goods can do safe sales. If a salon or other business wants to safely sell their excess supplies to stay afloat, they can do that," Reeves said in a statement. "Call ahead or order online, then safely pick it up. I wish I could open it all back up for everyone. I can’t do it without harming even more people. But we believe that we can safely do this."



Reeves also extended a shelter-in-place order for an additional week.



He said his decision was made in order to help Mississippians stay afloat and to prevent overcrowding at bigger retailers.

"No business is non-essential to those who rely on its paycheck for food, supplies, and shelter. I cannot sit by while Mississippians are driven into poverty, without doing everything in my power to give them some greater ability to take care of themselves. It’s not enough," Reeves said. "But it’s a good faith step towards recovery, and I hope that you will take it as a lifeline and sign of hope."



Markets spike early Friday



U.S. financial markets saw early gains Friday, possibly on hopes that the nation could begin plans to reopen its economy soon.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up more than 500 points, or over 2%, on Friday morning. The S&P 500 was also up more than 2% and the Nasdaq rose 1.3%.



On Thursday, Trump touted plans to reopen the American economy in phases. The president said some states could enter phase one of reopening "literally tomorrow."



Medical authorities have warned, however, that more widespread testing and contact tracing would be necessary in order for the nation to safely reopen.



China's economy shrunk by 6.8% in first three months of 2020



After years of uninterrupted growth, China reported Friday that its economy contracted by 6.8% in the first three months of the year compared to the same time last year as the a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.



The sharp contraction for the world's second largest economy was released by China's National Bureau of Statistics on Friday, the same day that China revised its death toll for the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan up by 50%.



The country added 1,290 deaths for Wuhan, with a death toll that now stands at 3,869 in the city.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back