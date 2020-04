TYLER — Alpine Church of Christ gave a practical act of generosity on Friday, by providing lunch to those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus. Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, in Longview, said the church is providing 900 meals in total and will feed the entire staff for both day and night shifts on Friday. Country Tavern started delivering the meals at 10:30 Friday morning, and will continue the process to reach every staff member through out the day and night.