TYLER — Smith County announced in a press release on Friday, they have given an overflow of computer equipment to Mustard Seed Ministries. The surplus technology tools will be refurbished and given to local school children. Dr. Karen Jones, founder and president of Mustard Seed Ministries, received the donation from the Smith County Information Technology Department, “Mustard Seed’s mission has always been based upon the understanding that technology is essential for learning – whether it be during regular conditions or like now, during distance learning.”

Items donated include 99 desktops, 64 laptops, one tablet, 85 monitors, 14 printers, and three scanners. Smith County IT Director Don Bell said the county appreciates the partnership it has with Mustard Seed Ministries and their commitment in serving the schools and children in Smith County through the repurposing of our donated technology. So far, they have given out 171 computers to local school children who need them. Every Tuesday and Thursday, refurbished computers are distributed on a “first come, first serve” basis. For years, Smith County has donated outdated and broken computer equipment to Mustard Seed Ministries. The nonprofit organization dismantles and reassembles the equipment and donates them to school children who do not have computers.