Breaking News: Abbott order includes closing schools for remainder of school year: AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott Friday announced a complex executive order designed to re-open Texas in several waves over the next several weeks. The order created a statewide strike force comprising business and medical leaders. A key point: all schools in Texas are ordered closed for the remainder of this school year.

In a briefing seen on our news partner KETK, Abbott also said that beginning on Monday, April 20, all state parks will be allowed to re-open. Visitors will still be required to wear face masks and stay six feet away from people who do not live in the same home, and there will be a ban on groups larger than five. On Wednesday, April 22, current restrictions on medical procedures and surgeries will be loosened. Abbott claimed that hospitals have “plenty of capacity” and that the state had a large supply of protection gear for doctors.