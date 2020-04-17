AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Friday a complex executive order that is designed to reopen Texas in several waves over the next several weeks. A key component: all Texas schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year. The order created a statewide strike force comprising business and medical leaders from around the state, including Matress Mack and Ross Perot Jr. It will also be headed by Texas’ top political leaders, such as Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen, and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

In a briefing seen on ouor news partner KETK, Abbott stressed that while he is beginning a reopening in Texas, it “must occur in stages.” Beginning on Monday, April 20, all state parks will be allowed to re-open. Visitors will still be required to wear face masks and stay six feet away from people who do not live in the same home, and there will be a ban on groups larger than five. On Wednesday, April 22, current restrictions on medical procedures and surgeries will be loosened. Abbott claimed that hospitals have “plenty of capacity” and that the state had a large supply of protection gear for doctors. An example of a procedure that will be allowed to restart is a diagnostic to test for cancer.

By Friday, April 24, all retail stores in the state will be allowed to operate as “retail-to-go.” They will operate the same way as restaurants have been doing takeout service since the social distancing restrictions went into effect back in early March. Abbott did not mention when restaurants and bars would be able to re-open for full, in-house service. A revised plan for a potential second wave of re-openings will be announced April 27. Abbott said that if the COVID-19 curve begins to go back up, restrictions will go back in place. Regarding the school closure component, teachers will be allowed back into their classrooms to clean out supplies or to prepare lesson plans for potential summer classes.

Pressure has been growing from conservatives on Abbott and governors statewide to begin the process of allowing people to go back to work at the start of May. Abbott’s stay-at-home directive is set to expire April 30 as are many orders around the country.