WOOD COUNTY — Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron has issued an order closing the county’s beaches due to the spread of COVID-19. According to our news partner KETK, the order went into effect early Friday morning. The mandate announced, “Public beaches in Wood County are closed to the public and must be vacated, all beach access points in Wood County shall be closed, and ingress to the beaches is prohibited.”

The order defines beaches as “the land seaward of the line of vegetation on any county owned lakes in unincorporated Wood County, Texas.” Fishing and boating are still permitted in the county. A violation of the order is punishable in fines of up to $1,000 and/or jail terms up to 180 days.