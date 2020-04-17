Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Halle Berry isn’t sweating the single life. The Monster’s Ball actress opened up about her love life and was proud to report that it’s been quiet.

Chatting on her friend Lena Waithe’s Instagram Live on Thursday, the two eventually broached the subject of being single.

Berry, who divorced French actor Olivier Martinez in 2016, revealed that she hasn’t pursued any romantic interests since signing the divorce papers. “I’ve been pretty alone by myself going on three years now,” she candidly disclosed.

Berry added that she didn’t expect she’d be single for so long, saying she originally estimated that her love life would be put on pause for “at least a year.”

The three-time divorcee also assured Waithe that she isn’t lonely, saying that her two children, six-year-old Maceo and 12-year-old Nahla, have taken up all the space in her heart. “I’ve learned a lot being with my children. They are the best company for me right now,” she happily explained.

The 53-year-old also said that being single has been great for self-discovery.

“I’m very much a relationship-oriented person, I always want to be with someone. But I decided, ‘No I’m going to slow my roll.’ I’m going to take a minute and I’m going to spend time with me.” she elaborated. “And it’s been so great that I think I might stay like this.”

However, in the chance she does fall back in love again, the Oscar winner believes her romantic sabbatical will help her in the long run. “I think I will have a better chance of attracting and choosing what’s right for me because I’ve taken this time to think about what’s important to me,” Berry explained.

But, in the end, there’s no rush to find Mr. Right anytime soon.

