5th Texas execution delayed in midst of virus outbreak

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2020 at 2:55 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A fifth scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate has been delayed because of the coronavirus spread around the state. Carlos Trevino’s execution, which had been set for June 3, was postponed to Sept. 30. The 45-year-old Trevino was condemned for the 1996 gang rape and fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in San Antonio. The execution date was changed on Thursday by state District Judge Jennifer Pena in San Antonio. Trevino’s attorneys had argued that the pandemic has created “insurmountable obstacles” to providing adequate legal representation.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A fifth scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate has been delayed because of the coronavirus spread around the state. Carlos Trevino’s execution, which had been set for June 3, was postponed to Sept. 30. The 45-year-old Trevino was condemned for the 1996 gang rape and fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in San Antonio. The execution date was changed on Thursday by state District Judge Jennifer Pena in San Antonio. Trevino’s attorneys had argued that the pandemic has created “insurmountable obstacles” to providing adequate legal representation.

