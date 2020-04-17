Today is Friday April 17, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Pro-Trump protesters push back on stay-at-home orders

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2020 at 2:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

NEW YORK (AP) – A growing number of protests are being staged across the U.S. to oppose stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. In places like Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, small-government groups, supporters of President Donald Trump, anti-vaccine advocates and others have united behind a deep suspicion of efforts to shut down daily life to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As their frustration grows, they’ve started to openly defy the social distancing rules to put pressure on governors to ease them. Some of the protests have been small events, promoted via recently created Facebook groups. Others are backed by groups with ties to Trump.

Pro-Trump protesters push back on stay-at-home orders

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2020 at 2:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

NEW YORK (AP) – A growing number of protests are being staged across the U.S. to oppose stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. In places like Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, small-government groups, supporters of President Donald Trump, anti-vaccine advocates and others have united behind a deep suspicion of efforts to shut down daily life to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As their frustration grows, they’ve started to openly defy the social distancing rules to put pressure on governors to ease them. Some of the protests have been small events, promoted via recently created Facebook groups. Others are backed by groups with ties to Trump.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement