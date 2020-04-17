Breaking news: Stocks rally worldwide, lifted by hopes for virus progress: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks rallied to a higher close Friday as investors latch onto strands of hope about progress in the fight against the coronavirus. The S&P 500 soared to its first back-to-back weekly gains since the pandemic triggered a sell-off in February. Investors are focusing on the possibility of a reopening economy rather than dismal economic data.

Optimists point to infections leveling off in some hard-hit areas. That raises the possibility that parts of the economy could reopen, even if it’s not tomorrow, and an eventual pickup in profits.