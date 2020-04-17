Today is Friday April 17, 2020
$600K in scholarships to be released by KC Foundation

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2020 at 3:50 pm
KILGORE — The Kilgore College Foundation has reviewed endowment levels and will release more than $600,000 in scholarships to students for the 2020-21 academic year. The school announced on Friday, that students wishing to apply for scholarship must complete a General Scholarship Application, available at http://www.kilgore.edu/scholarships. Attendants will also need to complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by visiting https://studentaid.gov/.

Some scholarships have specific criteria, but many scholarships have basic criteria that most students would meet. The priority scholarship funding date is May 1, 2020.

