JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville ISD police are asking for help in identifying the driver of a white pickup truck who demolished the gates at the Tomato Bowl Stadium. According to our news partner KETK, the disturbance took place Wednesday shortly before 6 p.m. The driver of the vehicle did not stop or report the incident to law enforcement.

You can watch the video surveillance by clicking the link.



Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Jacksonville police at 903-589-2621 or message Jacksonville ISD PD on Facebook, @JISDPD. Reference case #2004S080. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Jacksonville/Cherokee County Crime Stoppers at 903-586-7867.