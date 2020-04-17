LAREDO (AP) – Authorities say a U.S. border agent has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a firefighter in Laredo. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Ernesto Gillen is charged with murder in the shooting death of Guadalupe David De Luna. Neither Gillen nor De Luna were on duty at the time. Investigators say De Luna was shot after a domestic altercation. A Laredo police spokesman says the two men were fighting and that it was a domestic incident involving a romantic relationship. He declined to provide more details.