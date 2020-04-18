LONGVIEW — The city of Longview has issued a response to Gov. Abbott’s updated order regarding the coronavirus. The city points out that local regulations still apply. In Longview, these include the closure of playgrounds, encouragement for residents to wear a non-medical grade mask or cloth face covering, maintaining a voluntary curfew, and prohibitions against social gathering. Additionally, Longview retail stores are still required to maintain a safety officer and abide by social distancing rules and practices. City offices remain closed to the public except by appointment.

In keeping with Gov. Abbott’s new order, the Longview Public Library will re-open its curbside pickup service beginning Friday, April 24. Curbside services will be made available to anyone with a good standing library account. The service will be available Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. At least 24 hours prior to pick up, patrons will place a hold on their online account or call 903-237-1350 at the times listed above. Library staff will notify customers when items are available and then bring the pre-ordered library items to patrons’ cars in the back of the library. The book drops located behind the building will also be re-opened beginning Friday, April 24. The library will remain closed to the public until further notice. You can check the state news page on this website for more details on the governor’s order.