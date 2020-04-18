TYLER — Some motorists on Tyler’s north side had to adjust their driving practices for awhile beginning Friday evening, but the problem had been resolved by early Saturday morning. Police reported at 10:24 p.m. Friday that due to a traffic accident, the intersections of Gentry Pkwy. at Glenwood and Parkdale were without power. Drivers were asked to seek an alternate route until the electricity could be restored. At 5:24 Saturday morning, police advised that a utility pole had been replaced by Oncor Electric overnight, the power had been restored to the traffic lights, and they were functioning properly in all directions.