LAREDO (AP) – A 20-year-old man was jailed without bond Friday after four members of a Texas family, including a two-year-old child, were found dead. Samuel Enrique Lopez was booked into the Webb County Jail on Friday on two counts of capital murder. Laredo police received a report of a deceased person at a house about 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived to find signs of a possible crime scene and none of the family members were present. A search of the area found three bodies in a vacant lot next door. Police say they then interviewed Lopez and found the child’s body a mile away.