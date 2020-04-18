Today is Saturday April 18, 2020
Police chase ends with vehicle theft suspect shot dead

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2020 at 8:17 am
LUBBOCK (AP) – A vehicle theft suspect is dead after a police chase ended with the suspect fatally shot by officers. A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety says the chase began Thursday with an attempted traffic stop. The vehicle with two men and a woman inside eventually stopped, and its three occupants emerged and scattered. One of the men was captured, but the other got into another car and the chase resumed. When the car spun out and was surrounded by police vehicles, the man began ramming the vehicles and pinned a trooper. Officers opened fire, killing the suspect.

