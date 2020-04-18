Today is Saturday April 18, 2020
Judge extends zookeeper’s deadline to challenge convictions

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2020 at 8:18 am
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – A former Oklahoma zookeeper who was sentenced to 22 years in prison for a murder-for-hire plot and federal wildlife violations has been granted more time to argue why his lawsuit challenging the conviction shouldn’t be dismissed. Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic,” filed a federal lawsuit against federal agencies and witnesses, claiming he was convicted based on false and perjured testimony. A federal judge decided to recommend dismissing his lawsuit and provided an April 28 deadline for objection filing. The Oklahoman reported that U.S. District Judge Scott Palk extended that deadline to May 28 after Maldonado-Passage said he’s isolated at a Texas medical facility.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – A former Oklahoma zookeeper who was sentenced to 22 years in prison for a murder-for-hire plot and federal wildlife violations has been granted more time to argue why his lawsuit challenging the conviction shouldn’t be dismissed. Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic,” filed a federal lawsuit against federal agencies and witnesses, claiming he was convicted based on false and perjured testimony. A federal judge decided to recommend dismissing his lawsuit and provided an April 28 deadline for objection filing. The Oklahoman reported that U.S. District Judge Scott Palk extended that deadline to May 28 after Maldonado-Passage said he’s isolated at a Texas medical facility.

