PALESTINE – As of 2:35 p.m. Saturday, County Judge Robert Johnston received notification of the seventh and eighth confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Anderson County. One of the confirmed cases is now classified as recovered, so the county currently has seven active cases that are all in home isolation under the care of a physician, according to a news release from the city of Palestine. Of the active cases, one is classified as travel-related, four are classified as exposure in a workplace, and two are currently under review with NETHealth as to the cause of exposure, according to the release.