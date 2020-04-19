TYLER — TxDOT is planning to conduct another long list of construction and maintenance efforts in the Tyler District during the week of April 20. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance crews plan to continue base repair work on SH 110N at FM 1253. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance crews plan to continue bridge joint repairs on the 1-20 westbound lanes around Mile Markers 591-590. Expect lane closures during this work. Go here for a complete rundown.