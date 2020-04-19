TYLER — NET Health says the latest COVID-19 fatality in Smith County is a 78-year-old male who resided in Tyler. Two previous COVID-19 deaths in Smith County involved a 91-year old male resident of Hideaway and a 56-year-old resident of Troup. Officials also note that over 80% of the county’s 121 cases are attributed to community spread.

“Community spread means there is more than one possible source for COVID-19 to become acquired by any individual,” says George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health, in a news release. “The public has the responsibility, more than ever, to follow recommendations from health officials, such as physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a cloth mask at public locations, and remaining socially connected with everyone using technology.”

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission. If you have been exposed to a sick traveler, have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, you are urged to contact your healthcare provider.

Smith County residents without health insurance can speak with a Community Health Worker to determine their risk of exposure to COVID-19 by contacting the NET Health Center for Healthy Living at (903) 617–6404. If you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms, you’re urged to be sure to call before going to your doctor or emergency department to prevent any potential spread. More information about statewide mental health resources, community strategies to control the spread, and local access to social services are listed at https://www.NETHealthCOVID19.org.