Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — If you thought Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness was showing any signs of cooling down, you’d be wrong.

The Netflix docuseries, racked up more streaming minutes than any other title in Nielsen’s Subscription Video on Demand Content Ratings — which currently includes Netflix and Amazon — in the week of March 23, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Viewers reportedly watched more than 5.3 billion minutes of the show from March 23-29 — beating out Ozark’s 3.5 billion minutes; the CW’s All American — both seasons of which are available on Netflix — with 1.8 billion minutes; and The Office, with roughly 1.5 billion minutes. Additionally, the after-show, released April 12 and hosted by Joel McHale, topped the best single-day audience for the rest of the series in its first 10 days of release.

