Today is Monday April 20, 2020
UT Tyler flourishes at 2020 ASCE conference

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2020 at 11:10 am
TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler announced Monday, that members of the American Society of Civil Engineering student chapter exceeded 11 collegiate teams and earned more awards than any other school at this year’s ASCE Texas-Mexico Regional Conference. In the most popular and prestigious team competition, the University–with its 2020 concrete canoe entry “Usain Boat” –tied for first place. The group placed first in design paper and third place in canoe final product design. The group won 9 awards in total.

