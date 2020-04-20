TYLER — At the start of 2020, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate cost around $60. On Monday, WTI fell by more than 80% on Monday as global oil markets continue to see a collapse in need. For the first time in history, a key U.S. oil benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, went below zero on Monday as traders approach a deadline to find buyers. Some traders, instead of paying money to buy oil, are now paying to get rid of it.

The plummeting price of WTI is driven by a trading contract deadline; oil traders have until Tuesday to sell off the current futures contract. Other types of crude, without a deadline coming up that quickly, have not dropped nearly so sharply. In general, crude oil prices are very low and continue to fall. Brent, an international benchmark, is in the mid $20s and fell more than 6% on Monday.