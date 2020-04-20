Today is Monday April 20, 2020
Breaking News: Oil price goes negative as demand collapses: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – Oil prices plunged below zero on Monday as demand for energy collapses amid the coronavirus pandemic and traders sought to avoid owning crude oil with nowhere to store it. A barrel of benchmark U.S. oil for May delivery fell to negative $32 per barrel at the close. While the foray into negative territory was largely due to technical reasons, prices for other oil contracts also plummeted as storage facilities for crude approach their limits.

Breaking News: Oil price goes negative as demand collapses: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – Oil prices plunged below zero on Monday as demand for energy collapses amid the coronavirus pandemic and traders sought to avoid owning crude oil with nowhere to store it. A barrel of benchmark U.S. oil for May delivery fell to negative $32 per barrel at the close. While the foray into negative territory was largely due to technical reasons, prices for other oil contracts also plummeted as storage facilities for crude approach their limits.

