Marshall — The Public Works Department in Marshall announced on Monday that they will begin their spraying program later this week to ward off mosquitoes following recent rains. The city cites heavy rains and warmer temps as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The community will be sprayed twice a month until cooler temperatures arrive in the fall. For more information, or if an additional application of spray is needed in an area, call the Public Works office at (903) 935-4485.