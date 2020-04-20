Today is Monday April 20, 2020
Cases 9 and 10 in Anderson County, 1st recovery

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2020 at 3:59 pm
PALESTINE — Anderson County reported their 9th and 10th cases of the coronavirus on Monday. As of 2:15 p.m., Judge Robert Johnston said they have also had their first case of recovery in the county, leaving nine active cases, all who are in home isolation under the care of a physician. Of the active cases, two were contracted by travel, five are classified as exposure in a workplace, and three are currently under review with NetHealth as to the cause of exposure.

If you are experiencing or developing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, if you have traveled recently or been exposed to someone who has traveled recently, or if you been exposed to someone with COVID-19 symptoms, please, call to speak with a clinician who will provide telephonic triage and make appropriate referrals in accordance with CDC guidelines.

PALESTINE — Anderson County reported their 9th and 10th cases of the coronavirus on Monday. As of 2:15 p.m., Judge Robert Johnston said they have also had their first case of recovery in the county, leaving nine active cases, all who are in home isolation under the care of a physician. Of the active cases, two were contracted by travel, five are classified as exposure in a workplace, and three are currently under review with NetHealth as to the cause of exposure.

If you are experiencing or developing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, if you have traveled recently or been exposed to someone who has traveled recently, or if you been exposed to someone with COVID-19 symptoms, please, call to speak with a clinician who will provide telephonic triage and make appropriate referrals in accordance with CDC guidelines.

