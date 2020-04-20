TYLER — There are 2 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Smith County, bringing the total amount to 123 positive cases as of 2 p.m. on Monday. The 3rd related fatality was announced over the the weekend. There are currently 67 active cases, and 53 reported recovered cases as of Sunday. *Recovery numbers are updated on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The Northeast Texas Public Health District, in partnership with the local government, hospital systems and colleges, has established an additional call center to assist with novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pre-screening for individuals without primary care physicians. Should you be experiencing or developing COVID-19 symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, fever, cough or shortness of breath, call (903) 617-6404 to speak with a representative who will make referrals to physicians.

The Smith County Emergency Operations Center is active and meeting seven days a week to coordinate the best response for the Smith County community.

City of Tyler

The City of Tyler will extend modified facility operations until Monday, May 4. All events City-operated or in a City facility have been suspended through May 4. Get more information on closures or adjusted services: https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/communications/coronavirus-updates.

Smith County

Most Smith County offices remains open to the public, but with limited walk-in services. The County encourages people to conduct their businesses online. Many non-essential services are by appointment only. The Smith County Tax Office is closed to the public until further notice but is still working to assist Smith County residents and businesses. People can pay their property taxes over the phone, online or through mail. People can renew their auto registration online or through the mail. They are also continuing to service car dealers who need title work. For more information, call (903) 590-2920 or visit: https://www.smith-county.com/government/elected-officials/tax-assessor.

Jury duty continues to be suspended through June 1. For a full list of adjusted Smith County services, please visit https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/corona-virus-information.

Smith County and NDMJ Transportation are teaming up to use the County’s Voucher Program to deliver food, water, medication and other necessities to elderly and disabled citizens who live in rural areas and do not have transportation. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Department of Transportation has approved Smith County and NDMJ to use grant funds already awarded to deliver essential items. Jamal Moharer, owner of NDMJ, provides the taxi cabs for the deliveries. There is no cost associated with this program. To request the assistance, residents can call the Tyler/Smith County Area Mobility Manager Kristy Range at kristyrange@gmail.com or (903) 714-5079; or contact NDMJ Transportation at (903) 592-3232. For more, visit http://www.smith-county.com

Tyler Independent School District

On Friday, April 17, Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order closing all Texas schools for the remainder of the school year. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) will give guidance on how to conduct graduation ceremonies and how to wrap up the school year. Tyler ISD will communicate these plans to District families and stakeholders as soon as possible.

Tyler ISD Curbside Meals are available for students 18 years and younger Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations: Austin, Dixie, Griffin, and Peete elementary schools, Caldwell Arts Academy, and Boulter, Hubbard, Moore and Three Lakes middle schools. For district updates, information and frequently asked questions, go to http://www.tylerisd.org/covid19.

Hospital Updates

Physicians with The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler and UT Health East Texas are researching a potential treatment to help severely afflicted COVID-19 patients recover. Individuals with a history of COVID-19 can donate plasma but must first meet FDA requirements for this research and must be tested for safety. Once safe usage is confirmed, the blood then goes through a process to separate out blood cells, leaving the plasma with antibodies. Patients who have successfully recovered from COVID-19 are encouraged to contact Carter BloodCare for donation options.

Due to CDC recommendation, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances is asking all patients, visitors and employees to wear a mask while visiting our facilities. Homemade cloth masks are appropriate for visitors. Providers and health care workers will continue to use appropriate medical masks (PPE) when working. CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances is truly humbled by the community’s support and are currently requesting donations of homemade cloth masks for visitors and staff (for non-patient care use). Donations can be delivered to the Education Department at 800 S. Beckham Ave. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic and UT Health East Texas have expanded telehealth services and online screening tools to best serve their patients. Telehealth services will be HIPPA-compliant.

If you are experiencing or developing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, call to speak with a clinician who will provide telephonic triage and make appropriate referrals in accordance with CDC guidelines. Additionally, you may visit http://www.coronavirus.gov and take a “Coronavirus Self-Checker” assessment. This will help you communicate symptoms to your doctor when you call their office before making a visit.

To coordinate prescreening and referral directly with UT Health East Texas, patients may call (903) 596- DOCS.

To coordinate prescreening and referral directly with CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, patients may call (903) 606-DOCS.

**In the event of an emergency, call 911.

Texas Department of Public Safety

The Texas Department of Public Safety has established a webpage to answer frequently asked questions about required quarantine regarding air and road travel:

https://www.dps.texas.gov/COVIDtravel/.

At the direction of Governor Greg Abbott and in light of the governor’s State of Disaster Declaration related to the COVID-19, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has been directed to extend the expiration date of Texas identification cards (ID), driver licenses (DL), commercial DLs (CDL) and election identification certificates (EIC).

Additionally, the department has been directed to close DL offices, effective Thursday, March 19, until directed to reopen by the governor. These actions come as the state works to limit the ongoing spread of COVID-19 by increasing social distancing in communities.

Customers can conduct their transactions online, by phone or by mail. DPS encourages Texans to check the expiration date on their card and call 1-866-DL-RENEW (1-886-357-3639) or visit Texas.gov to see if you’re eligible to conduct your transaction online. The fee is the same for online, in-person and telephone renewals. For additional information about renewing your DL or ID card, visit the DPS website. Address changes and replacement of a lost DL or ID can also be taken care of online (or by mail) in many instances. Find out if you are eligible for online services by visiting Texas.gov.