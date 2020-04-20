TYLER — CHRISTUS Health announced on Monday their plans certifying all of its Texas facilities to resume elective care on Wednesday. The decision is consistent with the provisions of the Governor Greg Abbot’s order last Friday. The hospital said in a press briefing late Monday afternoon, that their facilities have secured the personal protective equipment (PPE) and excess capacity necessary to safely care for the full spectrum of medical conditions and patient needs.

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System is expanding its surgery scheduling to include evening and weekend availability for patients’ convenience and to ensure it is ready to provide care that has been delayed.