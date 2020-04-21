NBC Universal(LOS ANGELES) — Nearly 21 million viewers tuned in to Saturday’s critically successful One World: Together at Home concert, which raised over $128 million for the World Health Organization.

It’s estimated that 20.7 million tuned in for the two hour-long event, which aired across all the major networks and streaming platforms.

The concert was a hit on social media as well, becoming one of the top trending topics over the weekend and generating nearly five million social interactions across the three major social networks: Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, the concert that featured performances from everyone from Elton John to Sam Mendes, also educated the educate the public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

