TYLER — Texas state parks reopened their gates Monday after being closed for nearly six weeks. This was part of Governor Abbott’s plan to reopen the state announced last Friday. Park goers are back for the first time since April 7th. On Monday, State parks started allowing visitors again, but there are new restrictions. You have to cover your face, maintain a six foot distance from people not in your group and groups cannot gather in more than five. Also, state park visitors must purchase a day pass before they get to the park. For now, there’s still no overnight camping allowed.

Meanwhile, hospitals are getting ready to start performing some elective surgeries on Wednesday. And more signs of life, beginning on Friday, retail businesses considered non-essential can begin offering to-go style service, including delivery or pickup.