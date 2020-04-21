TYLER — A majority of Smith County commissioners say they are ready to move forward on repealing the stay at home order. According to our news partner KETK, during the Commissioner’s court on Tuesday, the majority said that they would vote to remove the stay-at-home order, but Governor Abbott’s order would override it. “Let’s get back to work,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips. “I would vote for it today.” Precinct 2 Commissioner Nix concurred, stating he was “very disappointed” with Gov. Abbott and that there are many residents that are set to lose their businesses forever due to the economic impact of the virus.

Phillips stated that the leaders of Smith County know what’s better for their community that state politicians in Austin. They both agreed that the court should send a letter to Gov. Abbott advocating for more local control when the statewide stay-at-home order expires on April 30. Nix said the letter would carry more weight with a “unified court.” County Judge Nathaniel Moran said that he extended his initial order for “clarity” purposes so as not to confuse residents. Smith County remains the only East Texas county in triple digits, with 123 coronavirus cases, with 53 recovered and 3 fatalities.

The only potential holdout appeared to be Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton who stated that social distancing still needed to be taken seriously as the threat has not passed. Precinct 1 Commissioner Jeff Warr was on board for writing the letter, but felt that it would “be a waste of time.” Moran remained mostly silent during the exchanges, except to say that he had been open to a “responsible restart” before Abbott’s order was issued earlier this month.