Breaking news: Stocks close 3% lower as oil price woes continue: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – Tuesday was another rough day on Wall Street, with stocks closing down 3 per cent. Analysts cite continuing struggles for oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude rebounded from Monday’s negative figure but still ended the day at just $13 a barrel.

At the close, the Dow was down 632 points. The Nasdaq slipped 298 points, and the S&P 500 saw an 87-point decrease.