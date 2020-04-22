Today is Wednesday April 22, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Governor defends testing levels as Texas begins reopening

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2020 at 4:30 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – Gov. Greg Abbott is renewing his defense of coronavirus monitoring in Texas as he moved toward relaxing social restrictions before the end of April. Texas which ranks near the bottom nationally in coronavirus testing throughout the crisis. But Abbott said Tuesday that the White House has told him Texas will have adequate testing as the state begins slowly reopening. Next Monday, Abbott intends to issue new statewide orders that will further loosen Texas’ lockdown beyond the reopening of state parks and letting retailers sell items curbside, which take effect this week.

Governor defends testing levels as Texas begins reopening

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2020 at 4:30 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – Gov. Greg Abbott is renewing his defense of coronavirus monitoring in Texas as he moved toward relaxing social restrictions before the end of April. Texas which ranks near the bottom nationally in coronavirus testing throughout the crisis. But Abbott said Tuesday that the White House has told him Texas will have adequate testing as the state begins slowly reopening. Next Monday, Abbott intends to issue new statewide orders that will further loosen Texas’ lockdown beyond the reopening of state parks and letting retailers sell items curbside, which take effect this week.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement