HRAUN/iStockBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES

(NEW YORK) — Like many other companies, popular skin and body care brand Eos has found a way to give back to health care workers who are working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eos sent 50,000 shea butter hand creams to some of NYC’s hospitals as a thank you for all of their heroic efforts, according to a post from the company on Instagram.

“We’re so grateful for all the health care heroes out there who are working hard to take care of us,” the brand captioned in a photo. “We hope that these hand creams can be of some relief to their dry hands as they continue to work rigorously.”

Eos has donated to hospitals such as New York-Presbyterian Hospital, and the medical workers have shown their appreciation through photos holding up their shea butter hand creams.

“We’re so happy we can provide even just a little relief for your hardworking hands,” the brand wrote.

After all the great feedback from initially donating, Eos encouraged fans to nominate health care heroes to receive a relief box of 1 oz. Shea Better Hand Creams which lead the brand to doubling its initial donation from 50,000 to 100,000.

The donated Shea Better Hand Creams are made from sustainably sourced shea butter and shea oil.

Eos joins a list of other beauty brands such as La Roche-Posay, IPSY, Bliss and more giving back to health care workers during this crucial time.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.