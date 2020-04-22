spukkato/iStock By ZOE MOORE, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- The beauty world has made major moves toward sustainability over the last few years, showcasing environmentally friendly packaging and "clean" ingredients. Now, waterless beauty is the latest trend. "We have seen a surging trend in people's awareness about sustainability," Susanne Norwitz, founder of Maya Chia, a clean beauty line, said. "Our consumers increasingly express interest not only in what is in our formulation, but how it is delivered to them -- including the packaging we use, where we source the raw materials from and how we make the products," Norwitz added. Waterless beauty products that use little to no water in their formulation are a burgeoning category in beauty. "It's a great thing to see a trend toward more concentrated and waterless products, so that we can be more conscious of water usage," Mia Davis, director of Environmental and Social Responsibility at Credo Beauty, told ABC News' Good Morning America. While it's not a top sustainability trend yet, Davis said the trend has sparked a lot of interest among their consumers. Without water in their formulation, waterless beauty products help to conserve our water supply. "We take water for granted in the United States; we think that we have plenty of it and we tend to waste it," Davis said. Two-thirds of the world's population could face water shortages by 2025, according to the World Wildlife Fund. "Water covers 70% of our planet, and it is easy to think that it will always be plentiful. However, freshwater -- the stuff we drink, bathe in, irrigate our farm fields with -- is incredibly rare," the WWF writes on their website. If you want to go waterless, here's everything you need to know: What do waterless beauty products look like? Waterless beauty products come in many different forms, from powders to highly concentrated oils. Products are often more concentrated than their counterparts, which means you're able to use less. "Waterless products are efficient in a couple of ways," said Davis. "Not only in conserving water, but really around the carbon footprint." Norwitz, whose company is known for their award-winning waterless pressed serums, explained: "When you are able to use less product without sacrificing efficacy that leads to less packaging, less consumption, less transportation ... all things that have a positive effect on the environment." Another standout in this space is OWA Haircare, which created the first powder shampoo that is activated by water. Simply sprinkle some of the powder into a wet hand and rub to activate. "In our shampoo, the concentrated ingredients and formulations without fillers result in less packaging and less waste," OWA founder Kailey Bradt told GMA. What to look for when shopping When shopping for new products, always check the ingredients label. If you want go waterless, avoid products where water is one of the top ingredients. Credo has a full "Dirty List" on their website of ingredients to avoid, including ones banned in Europe but not the United States. No matter what products you choose, make sure to turn off the faucet in between product applications to conserve water. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Waterless beauty is new eco-friendly trend we can all get behind

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2020 at 6:25 am

spukkato/iStockBy ZOE MOORE, ABC News



