SMITH COUNTY — A Smith County woman has been charged with endangering a child after her 3-year-old toddler tested positive for meth. According to our news partner KETK, Tracilee Hippe, 32 of Winona, was arrested April 11 following a four-month investigation by Child Protective Services. The investigation began in December of 2019. Hippe and her three-year-old daughter were drug-tested and the tests came back positive for meth. Hippe was taken to the Smith County Jail where she posted a $100,000 bond. She faces up to two years in prison.