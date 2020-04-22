Dan MacMedan/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Landing on the cover of People‘s Most Beautiful issue is one of the best compliments a celebrity can receive, and this year’s installment features one of the most famous families in Hollywood: Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and Hudson’s 18-month-old daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

In the magazine’s special issue, which hits newsstands Friday, Hudson, a two-time Most Beautiful cover star, and Hawn gushed over being able to sit for a photo shoot with “the third generation.”

It was a full-circle moment for Hudson, who recalled that her first-ever magazine cover was alongside Hawn for InStyle in 1996.

“I thought to myself later in life what an interesting foreshadowing that was to my career,” she told People. “The fact that my mom gave me the floor to be able to feel confident enough to go out there and feel like my life could be my own, and here we are with little Rani. I just thought, ‘Wow, I hope I can give Rani that floor.'”

The 30th annual issue features personal essays from some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, snapshots of famous mother-daughter duos, and no-makeup selfies. In the cover story, Hawn and Hudson reflect on their relationship, including a comparison of their parenting styles.

Hudson, who’s also mom to sons Ryder, 16, and Bing, 8, from previous relationships, said that she’s “so strict,” while Hawn copped to being “way more lenient.”

But Hudson added that as she gets older, she’s becoming more like her mother in many ways.

“I’m happy to be just like my mom!” she said.

