Coronavirus government response updates: Pelosi says she will ‘insist on the truth’ from Trump on testing

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2020 at 11:50 am

Official White House Photo by Joyce N. BoghosianBy LIBBY CATHEY, ABC News



(WASHINGTON) -- House lawmakers are returning to Washington Wednesday amid a highly contagious pandemic to vote tomorrow on the Senate-passed $484 billion interim relief package that replenishes a small business loan program and also boosts funding to hospitals and testing, as Democrats demanded.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi touted that success in an interview Wednesday morning, and in a moment self-reflection, said she probably should be speaking out more strongly with President Donald Trump moving forward.



"We must start to insist on the truth with the president. This is what, the conclusion I came to on Easter Sunday. I was saying, other people are being political, they are not speaking out strongly enough. And then I realized, maybe I'm not either," Pelosi told MSNBC.



"I don't want to be political, we want to do this in a unified way, every bill bipartisan. But the fact is, if the president refuses to accept evidence, data, truth and the rest, we must insist on the truth because that is the path," she said.



She suggested the president doesn't want to be truthful about testing because "he doesn't want to know the numbers, probably."



As more states move ahead with plans to partly reopen their economies, Trump entered Wednesday facing questions around whether they were doing enough testing following an Oval Office meeting with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who said he pressed him to have the federal government help states do more.

States are safely coming back. Our Country is starting to OPEN FOR BUSINESS again. Special care is, and always will be, given to our beloved seniors (except me!). Their lives will be better than ever...WE LOVE YOU ALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2020

"You know, not everybody wants to do such significant testing. Testing is good in some cases -- and in some cases it's not. You have governors who don't want to go all out on the testing because they think they can do it in a different manner and do it better," the president said at Tuesday's White House briefing.



But Trump also said he would speak to Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp after the briefing to ask him whether people entering businesses being allowed to reopen, such as nail salons, would be tested, after Kemp said the state's bowling alleys, tattoo parlors and barber shops could reopen on Friday.



"Are they doing testing before they go in? We have to find that out. That's why -- I'm speaking to the governor in a little while, and I'll be asking him those questions."



He also said he would sign an executive order "today" to temporarily "pause" immigration for 60 days for those seeking green cards.



Here are the latest developments in the government response:

Cuomo calls Oval Office meeting with Trump a "productive visit," says they have a plan on testing



New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in his daily coronavirus press conference from Albany, called his Oval Office meeting Tuesday with President Trump a "productive visit" and said the two have a response plan moving forward despite their political differences.



"To me, a productive visit means we spoke truth, we spoke facts, we made decisions, and we have a plan going forward. And that was accomplished yesterday, and I feel good about it personally," Cuomo said Wednesday.



"And by the way, these are people in the White House who politically don't like me. That's the fact you see in the president's tweets. He's often tweeted very unkind things about me and my brother. Politically, he does not, we've had conflicts. Back and forth. But we sat with him, sat with his team, and that was put aside," Cuomo continued. "We're not setting up a possible marriage here. Just do the job."



Cuomo went on to say that he will not succumb to any political pressure to rush into reopening the state, acknowledging public unrest but saying that "more people will die if we’re not smart" -- after the president tweeted this morning that the country is starting to "open for business."



"This is not going to be over anytime soon. I know people want out. I get it. I know people want to get back to work," Cuomo said. "We're not going to have people lose their lives because we acted imprudently."

Trump tweets he'll sign immigration order today, backs away from broad ban to target green card holders

President Trump tweeted this morning to confirm that he intends to sign his promised executive order to "pause" green card applications for 60 days.

I will be signing my Executive Order prohibiting immigration into our Country today. In the meantime, even without this order, our Southern Border, aided substantially by the 170 miles of new Border Wall & 27,000 Mexican soldiers, is very tight - including for human trafficking! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2020

Trump said that in addition to the new order, which appears to fall far short of the total ban he at first teased, security at the southern border "is very tight."



Security at the southern border, which aims to prevent undocumented immigration, and green card applications are two distinct issues -- but as Trump looks to make the connection, it demonstrates that the president is politically eager to tie immigration to the ongoing pandemic.



Though it was not mentioned in the tweet, Trump said at Tuesday's briefing that the order would not apply to farmers.



The Trump administration also barred asylum seekers from the U.S. last month, citing a drain on the country's medical resources.



