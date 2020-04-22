AUSTIN — Texas Mutual Insurance has moved up their annual dividend payouts, historically delivered in June. On Wednesday, Jeremiah Bentley told KTBB how the move is making a tangible difference, “By paying the shares two months early, we’re putting funds into the hands of Texas employers when it is needed most.”

The V.P. of Marketing & Community Affairs went on to say, “we have gotten notes of thanks and gratitude from Smith, and Gregg County and all over Texas, it is helping to keep Texans working; business owners have said that this will keep our business going.” Bentley continued, “our aim has always been to create a stronger, safer Texas, and that mission is more crucial today, than it ever has been.”