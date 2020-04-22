JACKSONVILLE — A 29-year-old Jacksonville man is dead after being found in a creek following a police chase. According to our news partner KETK, police say an officer attempted to make a traffic stop of Zavar Rashad Jones around 1:25 Wednesday morning. Jones allegedly did not stop and a brief pursuit ensued. The driver exited the vehicle and ran into a wooded area. Jones was found unresponsive in a small creek.

CPR was performed and the suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy has been ordered. Jacksonville police say that there was not any type of force used during the incident. The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.