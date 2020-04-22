Today is Wednesday April 22, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Jacksonville man found unresponsive after fleeing police

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2020 at 2:53 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

JACKSONVILLE — A 29-year-old Jacksonville man is dead after being found in a creek following a police chase. According to our news partner KETK, police say an officer attempted to make a traffic stop of Zavar Rashad Jones around 1:25 Wednesday morning. Jones allegedly did not stop and a brief pursuit ensued. The driver exited the vehicle and ran into a wooded area. Jones was found unresponsive in a small creek.

CPR was performed and the suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy has been ordered. Jacksonville police say that there was not any type of force used during the incident. The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.

Jacksonville man found unresponsive after fleeing police

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2020 at 2:53 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

JACKSONVILLE — A 29-year-old Jacksonville man is dead after being found in a creek following a police chase. According to our news partner KETK, police say an officer attempted to make a traffic stop of Zavar Rashad Jones around 1:25 Wednesday morning. Jones allegedly did not stop and a brief pursuit ensued. The driver exited the vehicle and ran into a wooded area. Jones was found unresponsive in a small creek.

CPR was performed and the suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy has been ordered. Jacksonville police say that there was not any type of force used during the incident. The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement