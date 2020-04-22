ATHENS — The Henderson County Emergency Management center confirmed four more cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday. Henderson county now has a total of 19 cases. The individuals are under the care of medical professionals. NET Health confirmed the tests and will begin contact tracing to find individuals who have been in contact with the patients. NET Health and county officials will continue to monitor the situation.

County officials continue to urge calm and for residents to continue to take all precautions to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. The complete news release is available by clicking the link. https://www.henderson-county.com/home/showdocument?id=13478.