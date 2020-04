PALESTINE –The City of Palestine Public Utilities Department has rescinded the boil water notice issued last week. The department announced on Tuesday that corrective steps had been taken to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling. If you have questions, contact Felipe Garcia at 903-731-8483 or the TCEQ, at 512-239-4691.